Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 17:00 Hits: 4

Clement Bosko, a 31-year-old Frenchman who works in train maintenance, this week scored a lucky ticket: an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vacations-in-mind-younger-french-people-rush-vaccines-14811496