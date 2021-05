Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 13:50 Hits: 1

Advocates of active government regard the development of effective COVID-19 vaccines as a case of successful “industrial planning.” But the vaccines are a triumph not of state direction but of “innovism” – a private-sector-led, trial-and-error search for good things for which consumers are willing to pay.

