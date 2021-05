Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 14:50 Hits: 1

The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a far-reaching shift to telecommuting throughout the West. But China has not followed suit, even though the social and environmental payoffs would be far larger than in the US and Europe.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-remote-work-would-help-demographically-environmentally-by-nancy-qian-1-2021-05