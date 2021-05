Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 08:36 Hits: 1

After a year in which COVID-19 has suspended normal economic life around the world, humanity has acquired a new appreciation for risk. But simply acknowledging potential threats is merely the beginning of the process; the real challenge comes in deciding which problems warrant our attention, and in what order.

