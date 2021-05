Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 14:30 Hits: 3

How risks associated with some COVID-19 vaccines are managed, communicated, and – most important – perceived will be crucial to sustaining public confidence in immunization drives. People’s trust in policymakers, experts, and institutions will be as important as trust in the vaccines themselves.

