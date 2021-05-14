Active duty Marine arrested and charged in Jan 6. pro-Trump riot at U.S. Capitol

Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 14:00 Hits: 1

The first active-duty Marine Corps member to be charged over the Jan. 6 pro-Trumpinsurrection at the Capitol has been arrested and charged. In a statement, the Justice Department alleged that Major Christoper Warnagiris “violently entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, after pushing through a line of police officers guarding the East Rotunda doors.” Warnagiris, who is stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico, allegedly used his body to hold a door open in order to let more people into the Capitol.

Warnagiris faces federal charges including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; obstruction of justice; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; violent entry of capitol grounds; and entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

“When a U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officer tried to pull the doors shut, Warnagiris refused and continued pushing it open,” the Justice Department statement reads. “Warnagiris can be seen pushing the officer in an effort to maintain his position in the open door in security camera footage and publicly available video footage.”

According to the complaint, Warnagiris was identified on March 16 when a tipster saw photos of a man who entered the Capitol on the FBI’s online wanted list. The witness recognized Warnagiris because they had worked together for about six months in 2019, according to the complaint. A second witness, who also worked with Warnagiris, this time for about nine months, identified him based on the same photos after FBI agents visited Warnagiris’ command and interviewed a colleague of his.

In a statement, Maj. J.A. Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Marine Corps, said in part: “Participation with hate or extremist groups of any kind is directly contradictory to the core values of honor, courage, and commitment that we stand for as Marines and isn't tolerated by the Marine Corps. Those who can't value the contributions of others, regardless of background, are destructive to our culture, our warfighting ability, and have no place in our ranks."

As we know, more than 400 people have been arrested on charges connected to the riot. Any guesses as to how many Trump is going to try and help?

