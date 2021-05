Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 07:27 Hits: 1

As Israeli-Palestinian violence flares, the Israeli ambassador to Germany has said the fighting there should not be allowed to affect the Jewish community in Germany.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-must-protect-its-jews-israeli-ambassador-says/a-57525012?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf