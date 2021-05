Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 12:42 Hits: 1

The new EU-OACPS Partnership Agreement is only a few weeks old, but already many in Africa are calling for an update. What are the reasons for the dissatisfaction?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cotonou-2-0-a-bad-trade-deal-for-africa/a-57503372?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf