Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 18:53 Hits: 1

Three rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Thursday but landed in the Mediterranean Sea, causing no damage or casualties, the Israeli military said. The rocket firing threatened to open a new front in the escalating fighting between Israel and the militant Palestinian Hamas group in Gaza.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210513-three-rockets-launched-at-israel-from-lebanon-no-damage-says-israeli-military