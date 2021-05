Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 06:25 Hits: 3

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore announced on Friday the strictest curbs on social gatherings and public activities since easing a COVID-19 lockdown last year, amid a rise in locally acquired infections and with new coronavirus clusters forming in recent weeks. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/14/singapore-brings-in-strictest-covid-19-curbs-since-lockdown-shares-slump