Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 23:06 Hits: 3

The slight anxiety of not knowing what’s in your inbox can feel more stressful than quickly checking it the second you wake up, says the Financial Times' Elaine Moore.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/work-emails-tech-policy-social-media-right-to-disconnect-bosses-14793412