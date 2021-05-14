This Week in Statehouse Action: Don't Mask Don't Tell edition

Yes, this is bad, but we can’t talk about Arizona without an update on the epic, democracy-endangering farce that is the Maricopa County election audit.
Last week in this space, I went pretty far down the rabbit hole to explain the whole debacle, but here are the dirty details:
The GOP-majority Arizona Senate is mad that Joe Biden got more votes in Maricopa County (which includes Phoenix) than Donald Trump did, so they demanded that county supervisors turn over millions of ballots and hundreds of voting machines for an “audit.”
Maricopa County hired credentialed, reputable firms to conduct two legitimate audits, which found that the election was secure and that votes were correctly and properly counted.
While the GOP-controlled Senate promised that this audit of 2020 ballots would be “transparent,” Cyber Ninjas fought to keep its procedures secret, though it’s finally been forced to publish some documents describing its practices.
Because the routers demanded route network traffic across 50 different county departments, not just the Elections Department.
The former GOP elected official who’s acting as a “spokesperson” or “liaison” for this stupid audit claims the routers are necessary to check whether county voting machines were connected to the internet during the election—never mind that
Previous, legitimate audits found that these voting machines were not connected to the internet, and
That information is available without accessing county routers.
According to actual cybersecurity experts (and anyone who’s set up their own internet at home, probably), providing those routers risks exposing residents’ private information and increases the risk that county systems could be hacked.
Meanwhile, the secretary of state continues to raise concerns about the way the auditors are handling, storing, and securing the county's ballots and data.
According whoever’s handling handling the audit's Twitter account, the router's wireless internet was not enabled, but that “liaison” (who happens to be a former Republican elected official) hasn't been able to answer questions about why the router was there at all, much less how it’s been used.
no not the least bit shady
While this farce of an audit remains incredibly troubling all on its own, remember:
The real danger here is that imitations of this destructive circus pop up in other GOP-controlled states that Biden won, like New Hampshire and Georgia.
Maybe this comes to pass, maybe not, but keep in mind Republicans’ goals here:
To continue spoon-feeding lies about a “stolen election” to their Trump-loving base and
To create chaos and uncertainty around elections won by Democrats.
… which this shitshow in Maricopa County seems to be pulling off rather effectively tbh
Anyway.
The thing about the right-wing extremists in state governments (like, say, Arizona’s) is that they’ve actually been around for quite some time (a solid decade, at least), but they were generally held to the fringes by GOP leadership.
The Republicans in power were conservative, but rarely were they bona fide militia sympathizers or democracy underminers.
But times change.
Establishment Republican lawmakers retired or were term limited or, in some cases, lost primaries to candidates on their right.
The extremists’ ranks grew, as did their relative seniority and power in legislative chambers.
… which is how, instead of
“omg zany Republican Michigan Sen. Mike Shirkey is palling around with militia members who have been charged in the plot to kidnap and harm Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer,”
we have
“omg Michigan’s SENATE MAJORITY LEADER is palling around with militia members who have been charged in the plot to kidnap and harm Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.”
The photo, reportedly taken at an “American Patriot Council” (one of the many extreme anti-government groups that became super visible in recent years) rally last May, was posted to the conservative social media site Parler.
And while his name hasn’t come up in this space in a while, it probably rings a bell for you, because this jackwagon has had a busy year.
You remember, this is the Mike Shirkey who initially feigned outrage at the Capitol violence on Jan. 6 and then privately met with one of the organizers of the earlier, practice riot at the Michigan capitol to discuss the poor “optics” of the situation.
The Mike Shirkey who publicly cozied up with members of violent militias and spoke at one of their rallies.
The Mike Shirkey who’s arguably the most powerful Republican in Michigan.
But he’s not the only right-wing extremist with power and influence in the Michigan legislature.
Take GOP Rep. Mike Maddock (whose wife happens to be co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party), who introduced what should be a farcical, obviously unconstitutional attempt at legislation but instead managed to get eight co-sponsors for his bill.
Under Maddock’s bill, a “fact checker” is defined as someone who is paid by a national or international fact-checking organization, is a member of the International Fact Check Network, or publishes content in Michigan and presents themselves to the public as a fact-checker.
Anyway, it’s an obviously bad and unconstitutional bill that’s unlikely to get much oxygen even from the GOP-controlled Michigan legislature, but it’s still kinda staggering that he got those eight other Republicans to sign onto this nonsense.
Okay, just one last piece of bad news for the week:
The previous bad-banner year was 2015, when 15 anti-LGBTQ bills were signed into law in states across the country.
This year is already blowing 2015 out of the water:
17 anti-LGBTQ bills have already become law this year, and another 11 are awaiting governors’ signatures (or vetos, hopefully).
And y’all, it’s only May. While a lot of legislatures are wrapping up this month, there’s still quite a lot of year left.
Sigh.
Welp, that’s a wrap for this week.
Be careful out there! Masks are dropping faster than vaccination rates are rising, and there are a lot of folks (and kids!) who just can’t get vaccinated and are relying on the rest of us to not be jerks and get them sick.
But if you got that/those shot/shots in that arm, flex it. It’s warming up, time to show it off.
