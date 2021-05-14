The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: India still in crisis; protecting Afghanistan allies; yet another Greene incident

In the news today: The COVID-19 crisis in India continues. Veterans groups are asking President Biden to rescue Afghans who partnered with the U.S. military in the fight against terrorism and the Taliban. And the still-not-ousted Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to make the U.S. Capitol a circus of delusion, paranoia, and hate.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

The COVID-19 crisis in India should be raising big alarms that go far beyond Asia

McConnell crows about how Manchin and Sinema are helping him thwart Biden's agenda

Veterans groups urge Biden admin to evacuate thousands of Afghans who aided U.S. military

McCarthy's desperation to be speaker unites an entire coalition against the GOP and its Big Lie

Marjorie Taylor Greene's envy of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's social media clout is getting ugly

From the community:

Arizona ends 'Communist' highway signs that encourage people to get vaccinated

Nobody Wants to Work (For You) Anymore

