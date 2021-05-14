News Roundup: India still in crisis; protecting Afghanistan allies; yet another Greene incident

Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 02:30 Hits: 3

In the news today: The COVID-19 crisis in India continues. Veterans groups are asking President Biden to rescue Afghans who partnered with the U.S. military in the fight against terrorism and the Taliban. And the still-not-ousted Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to make the U.S. Capitol a circus of delusion, paranoia, and hate.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• The COVID-19 crisis in India should be raising big alarms that go far beyond Asia

• McConnell crows about how Manchin and Sinema are helping him thwart Biden's agenda

• Veterans groups urge Biden admin to evacuate thousands of Afghans who aided U.S. military

• McCarthy's desperation to be speaker unites an entire coalition against the GOP and its Big Lie

• Marjorie Taylor Greene's envy of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's social media clout is getting ugly

From the community:

• Arizona ends 'Communist' highway signs that encourage people to get vaccinated

• Nobody Wants to Work (For You) Anymore

