News Roundup: India still in crisis; protecting Afghanistan allies; yet another Greene incident

In the news today: The COVID-19 crisis in India continues. Veterans groups are asking President Biden to rescue Afghans who partnered with the U.S. military in the fight against terrorism and the Taliban. And the still-not-ousted Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to make the U.S. Capitol a circus of delusion, paranoia, and hate.
Here's some of what you may have missed:
• The COVID-19 crisis in India should be raising big alarms that go far beyond Asia
• McConnell crows about how Manchin and Sinema are helping him thwart Biden's agenda
• Veterans groups urge Biden admin to evacuate thousands of Afghans who aided U.S. military
• McCarthy's desperation to be speaker unites an entire coalition against the GOP and its Big Lie
• Marjorie Taylor Greene's envy of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's social media clout is getting ugly
From the community:
• Arizona ends 'Communist' highway signs that encourage people to get vaccinated
• Nobody Wants to Work (For You) Anymore
