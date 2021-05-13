The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Student blues: How Covid-19 is affecting education in France

Student blues: How Covid-19 is affecting education in France Education, like so many other sectors, has been profoundly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It's been an unusual year for students, especially high school students getting ready to pass the national school leaving exam known as the "Baccalauréat" or "bac". For exceptional times, the French government has put in place exceptional measures. So what's going to change for this year's bac? And how are students in higher education coping? Is there going to be a "lost generation" of students due to Covid-19? We take a closer look in this edition of French Connections.

