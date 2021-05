Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 16:45 Hits: 1

(Reuters) - A judge in Minneapolis on Thursday postponed the trial of three former policemen accused of taking part in the murder of George Floyd to March 2022, saying the federal case against the men should proceed first, local media reported. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/14/judge-postpones-trial-for-three-ex-cops-in-george-floyd-case---media-reports