Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 17:06 Hits: 2

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The United States has objected to a request by China, Norway and Tunisia for a public, virtual meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Friday to discuss the worsening violence between Israel and Palestinian militants, diplomats said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/14/us-objects-to-un-meeting-on-israel-gaza-on-friday---diplomats