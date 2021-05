Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 18:34 Hits: 2

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Thursday will advise fully vaccinated people they do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

