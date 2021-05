Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 08:19 Hits: 0

Informal workers comprise about 60% of the global labor force – and a much larger share in emerging and developing economies. Many of them have made essential contributions during the pandemic, but that is no guarantee of improved rights, benefits, and working conditions once the crisis is over.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/the-future-of-informality