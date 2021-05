Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 13:46 Hits: 3

Given strong public support for the Conference on the Future of Europe, failure to make at least some strides toward developing a shared European vision would amount to a major missed opportunity. Worse, it would discourage those who, for better or for worse, have allowed their expectations to be raised.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/conference-on-the-future-of-europe-low-expectations-by-ana-palacio-2021-05