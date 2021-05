Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 08:58 Hits: 7

In an amazing stroke of skill, luck or both, everyone involved in a mid-air collision was able to walk away from their accident. The incident left one plane nearly ripped in half.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/no-injuries-after-two-planes-collide-midair-over-denver/a-57516459?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf