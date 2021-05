Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 09:04 Hits: 7

The ongoing protests reveal how economically vulnerable most of Colombia's population is. But the grievances run much deeper than that.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-colombian-protesters-are-taking-to-the-streets/a-57510794?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf