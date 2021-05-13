Has Bitcoin lost one of its biggest supporters?

Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 08:32 Hits: 6

The electric carmaker Tesla, run by Elon Musk, has stopped accepting payments in Bitcoin, due to the environmental impact of the cryptocurrency. It's a major blow for supporters of Bitcoin, as Tesla's endorsement of it as a payment method in February was one of the factors which pushed its price to record highs. The price of Bitcoin slumped up to 11 percent in the hours after the announcement. Also today, Germany's financial regulator orders extra supervision of the online bank N26.

