Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021

The 78th German Cup final sees RB Leipzig face Borussia Dortmund at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on Thursday. Will Julian Nagelsmann guide Leipzig to their first silverware? Follow all the build-up in DW's live blog.

