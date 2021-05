Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 08:43 Hits: 7

Police have said forged coronavirus vaccine documents are becoming an increasing problem. The issue has arisen amid lockdown relaxations for people who have been vaccinated against or recovered from coronavirus.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-police-warn-of-fake-covid-vaccine-passport-problem/a-57517240?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf