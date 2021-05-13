The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Video of zebras being mistreated during journey to Iranian zoo sparks outrage

Video of zebras being mistreated during journey to Iranian zoo sparks outrage People in Iran have been shocked and horrified by a video that emerged on social media on May 4, 2021 showing zebras being mistreated during their transfer from a zoo in Bulgaria to one in Tehran, Iran. One of the animals was beaten while another died. According to an animal rights activist, this video highlights the unscrupulous practices of Iranian zoos and the failure of Iranian officials to ensure animal welfare.

