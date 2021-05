Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 09:55 Hits: 7

Ready, reset, go: US President Joe Biden has little time to spare tackling an array of pressing issues at home and abroad. One of his most urgent tasks has been to rebuild trust in the trans-Atlantic relationship.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-us-race-to-improve-relations-in-biden-s-first-100-days/a-57341703?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf