Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 08:12 Hits: 4

The second-largest cryptocurrency has quadrupled in value this year. Some believe Ether will eventually unseat Bitcoin as the world's top cryptocurrency.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cryptocurrency-ether-hits-all-time-high/a-57419316?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf