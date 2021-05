Category: World Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 12:18 Hits: 4

A scandalous act changed the course of history in Germany. A new graphic novel tells the story of "Nazi-hunters" Beate and Serge Klarsfeld in poignant pictures.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-nazi-hunters-how-a-slap-in-the-face-brought-about-justice/a-57464177?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf