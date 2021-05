Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 08:52 Hits: 4

Switzerland is holding a referendum that could result in a total ban on synthetic pesticides. But environmentalists, farmers and agrochemical companies are at odds over a potential switch to organic agriculture.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/swiss-voters-to-cast-ballots-on-pesticide-free-farming/a-57482959?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf