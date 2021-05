Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 13:36 Hits: 4

Germany's poor are getting poorer, and the rich richer. A new government report has made clear how wide the country's social divide is growing.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/social-inequality-in-germany-is-on-the-rise/a-57509743?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf