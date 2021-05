Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 15:29 Hits: 6

Argentina was already hurtling towards its second sovereign default in 20 years when the COVID pandemic struck. President Alberto Fernandez is in Europe this week, seeking support for extra time to pay.

