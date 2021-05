Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 15:38 Hits: 4

What started as a social media campaign under the #FixTheCountry is turning into a full-fledged movement by predominantly young Ghanaians calling for better living conditions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ghana-s-youth-turn-to-social-media-to-fix-country-s-problems/a-57508590?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf