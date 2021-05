Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 22:39 Hits: 8

As tensions in Israel heighten, two synagogues and a memorial site were vandalized in Germany. Lawmakers and religious leaders said the acts were "shameful" and called for greater protection of Jewish places of worship.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-synagogue-vandalism-condemned-by-lawmakers-religious-leaders/a-57514377?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf