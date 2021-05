Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 06:43 Hits: 12

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered security forces to respect the temporary ceasefire with the Taliban and called for a permanent end to hostilities.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/taliban-afghan-forces-start-three-day-eid-ceasefire/a-57516044?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf