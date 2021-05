Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 08:10 Hits: 5

The French army's chief of staff on Tuesday called on a group of soldiers who signed an open letter warning about the risk of "civil war" in France to quit the armed forces.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210512-french-soldiers-warning-of-civil-war-in-open-letter-told-to-quit