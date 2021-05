Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 11:21 Hits: 4

France's parliament on Wednesday backed President Emmanuel Macron's plan to introduce a Covid "health pass", after deputies pushed back against the move arguing it was discriminatory for those not yet vaccinated.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210512-french-mps-back-macron-s-covid-19-health-pass-despite-discrimination-fears