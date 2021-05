Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 07:34 Hits: 10

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The management of Broadcasting Department of Malaysia (RTM) has been directed to investigate allegations that an RTM television Mandarin news bulletin had referred to the Palestine Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) as "militants", says Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah. Read full story

