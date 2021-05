Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 21:36 Hits: 5

Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and other Brazilian states on Tuesday (May 11) suspended immunisation of pregnant women with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on the advice of the national health regulator after a reported death.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazil-states-suspend-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-for-pregnant-14791310