Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 02:19 Hits: 13

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council held another emergency meeting on Wednesday (May 12) on worsening hostilities between Israel and Palestinians, again without agreeing on a joint statement due to opposition from the United States, Israel's key ally, diplomats said. According to several ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/un-security-council-meets-on-israel-but-us-blocks-statement-14799968