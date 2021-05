Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 22:19 Hits: 6

Brian Castner deftly recounts the 1890s Klondike Gold Rush in vivid detail, pointing out that many would-be prospectors came totally unprepared.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/2021/0512/How-a-nation-desperate-for-wealth-fell-prey-to-gold-fever?icid=rss