News Roundup: House Republicans remove Cheney, double down on insurrection lies

Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 02:30 Hits: 7

In the news today: By private voice vote, House Republicans today removed Republican Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership post after Cheney repeatedly warned that Donald Trump was lying about election fraud and that dishonest House Republicans were helping him do it. A House committee then convened to hear testimony from Trump era officials on the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection, during which House Republican questioners claimed the pro-Trump mob that violently assaulted police officers in a quest to find and capture anti-Trump lawmakers was not violent, not made up of Trump supporters, was possibly antifa, were merely tourists, and nothing of note happened.

All of this was at odds with both the testimony being presented to them and the televised footage of the anti-government mob that they themselves had to flee from—but as Liz Cheney noted, her party members are now expected to lie outright to the public and are punished if they do not.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• House Republicans vote a defiant Rep. Liz Cheney out of leadership

• Former acting defense secretary explains why he blocked use of National Guard on Jan. 6

• Republican reps declare Jan.6 insurgency 'a normal tourist visit' from 'peaceful patriots'

• McConnell fully embraces the Big Lie to fight Democrats' efforts on voting rights and fair elections

• White House looks to reassure gasoline panic buyers as Colonial Pipeline works to resume operations

From the community:

• Did you know that an ordinary family could buy a home in Brooklyn, NY for only $80,000?

• Republicans know nothing of critical race theory beyond the word 'race,' but they're on the attack

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2030177