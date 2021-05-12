'You were AWOL': Senator grills Trump's acting defense secretary on 'bizarre and rotten' DOD leadership during Capitol hearing

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 18:43 Hits: 7

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) did not mince words when he questioned former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller about the January 6 Capitol riot. In particular, he lambasted the former Defense official for his remarks regarding the Department of Defense and Russia.

On Wednesday, May 12, Miller appeared before the House Oversight Committee. Krishnamoorthi sounded off with a litany of questions regarding Miller's leadership at the DOD. In one exchange,the Democratic representative zeroed in on remarks Miller had made praising Russia "professionally" for its "irregular warfare concepts, information, all this stuff."

"Sir, you said 'good on them' with regard to Russia," Krishnamoorthi said. "Meanwhile, regarding the Department of Defense which you headed, you told 'Vanity Fair,' quote, 'this f-ing place is rotten.' I think your comments, Mr. Miller about Russia and the DOJ are bizarre and rotten, and I think they illustrate, unfortunately, the problems of the response on January 6th."



The Illinois lawmaker later pressed Miller about his seemingly careless actions and remarks amid the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Krishnamoorthi fired off at Miller as he argued that his carelessness may have played a part in the delayed response and led to the deaths of several individuals.

After breaking down how Miller's inaction "traumatized" the nation, the former acting defense secretary retorted: "There were 8,000 badged and credentials police officers on duty."

"And you weren't there," Krishnamoorthi replied.

After some cross talk, Krishnamoorthi told Miller, "You were AWOL."

"That's completely inaccurate," Miller insisted.

"As you said before, you have responsibility for everything. Something goes wrong, quote, unquote, 'I own it completely, 110 percent.' Sir, you partially own this mayhem, and that's why I'm going to ask for a DOD investigation into your actions."

Watch the full video below:



House Committee www.youtube.com

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/05/bizarre-and-rotten-senator-slams-trumps-acting-defense-secretary-for-attempting-to-change-the-capitol-riots-narrative/