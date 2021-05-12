House Republicans actually try to spin the delusional fantasy that the Capitol insurrection didn't happen

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 19:08 Hits: 7

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican of Arizona and a supporter of white nationalism (his own family calls him a white supremacist) is among the most extreme members of Congress, but claims some more mainstream GOP lawmakers are making today about the deadly January 6 insurrection, just hours after expelling Rep. Liz Cheney from Republican leadership, are just as false and dangerous as Gosar's.

On Wednesday during a House hearing on the insurrection that was incited by then-President Donald Trump, the Arizona white nationalist lawmaker defended the insurrectionists, calling them "peaceful protestors" who are being harassed by the Dept. of Justice.

Rep. Paul Gosar offers unequivocal defense of the January 6 insurrectionists, describing them as "peaceful patriots… https://t.co/RLXjTgBYEn 1620838771.0

"In a testy exchange with former acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen about Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter who was shot by Capitol Police while trying to enter the chamber," Forbes reports, "Gosar described her as a 'veteran' who was 'wrapped in a U.S. flag,' asserting she was 'executed'—the Capitol Police officer who killed Babbitt has been cleared of wrongdoing."

But even Gosar's claims were not the most divergent from basic facts.

Here's South Carolina's GOP Congressman Ralph Norman today, actually denying the insurrectionists were Trump supporters:

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) on Capitol insurrectionists: “I don’t know who did the poll to say that they were Trump su… https://t.co/1dDNPc5oiB 1620839728.0

Many offered responses like this:

Also from today's hearing, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), who falsely claims it's a "lie" to say there was an insurrection:

Four months after the breach of US Capitol ..... here's where we are: Rep Andrew Clyde (R-Ga) just said: "There wa… https://t.co/Iz9P924tuX 1620839581.0

Watch his stunning lies:

Ignoring the gruesome attacks on police we all saw on video, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) says January 6 looked like “a… https://t.co/spHhgRoVTy 1620840497.0

Here's how some are responding:





People died, windows were smashed, they were chanting to hang Mike Pence, 140 police officers were wounded, the Hou… https://t.co/143FzA2Wbu 1620842329.0







— Penguin Cafe Harmonica (@harmonica_cafe) Rep. Andrew Clyde thinks this is a normal day at the Capitol pic.twitter.com/nzJiYmKPwF — Penguin Cafe Harmonica (@harmonica_cafe) May 12, 2021

