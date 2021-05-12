Three Defendants in The Arbery Hate Crime Plead Not Guilty

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 15:52 Hits: 3

Three men on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges over the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot while jogging in Georgia last year.

Gregory McMichael, his son Travis, and William Bryan appeared in person before the federal judge in Brunswick, Georgia. The men were each charged with one count of interference with civil rights and with one count of attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels also face charges of using guns to inflict violence.

The indictment alleges that the defendants used force and threats to intimidate and interfere with Arbery's right to use a public street because of his skin color.

Arbery was chased, shot, and killed while jogging outside Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020. No charges had been filed in the case until a cellphone video of the shooting went viral in early May that year, making it a national case.

The racists who lynched Ahmaud Arbery just pleaded not guilty to new federal hate crime charges. They executed a young Black man in broad daylight on video and now there's evidence they used racist language in private convos. Make an example out of them. Life without parole. pic.twitter.com/7fHFV292gW May 11, 2021

According to police reports, Gregory McMichael, a retired police detective, saw Arbery jogging and thought he was a suspect in a series of break-ins in the neighborhood. He then called his son, and they armed themselves with a handgun and a shotgun, respectively, and chased Arbery in a truck. Bryan saw the McMichaels driving by and joined the pursuit.

The three men were charged with nine counts in June last year, including malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Arbery's tragedy fueled widespread outrage over racial inequity in the United States as African Americans suffer a disproportionate share of the negative health and economic outcomes from the coronavirus pandemic.

