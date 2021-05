Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 19:07 Hits: 5

Afonso I of Kongo strategically pursued a close mutually beneficial relationship with Portugal. At first, he collaborated in the slave trade, but later rejected it when it got out of control.

