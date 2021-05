Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 23:31 Hits: 3

The UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting on Wednesday over the deadly unrest playing out between Israel and the Palestinians, its second such session in three days, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday (May 11).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/un-security-council-to-meet-on-wednesday-over-middle-east-unrest-14791554