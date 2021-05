Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 20:05 Hits: 5

Italy is pushing EU partners to revive migrant burden-sharing deals as it seeks to stave off a summertime surge in landings from North Africa, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-hopeful-on-reviving-eu-migrant-burden-sharing-deal-14798426