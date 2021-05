Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 15:37 Hits: 6

A federal judge has dismissed the NRA’s bankruptcy case, which would have allowed the gun-rights group to move and incorporate in Texas. Instead, it will have to remain in New York, where it is facing a lawsuit that threatens to dissolve the organization.

