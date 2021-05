Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 16:04 Hits: 5

A group of local surfers has banded together to teach lessons to children living in the small town of Tarfaya, Morocco. They're trying to instill hope, community, and resilience in a small, isolated town with few economic opportunities.

