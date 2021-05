Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 09:15 Hits: 4

Over time, the office of the US presidency has grown only more powerful, despite perennial hand-wringing by commentators and the party that is out of power. Though there are a number of possible explanations for this trend, the most straightforward is that it is what the public wants.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-imperial-presidency-forged-in-national-crises-by-eric-posner-2021-05